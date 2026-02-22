Kohshin Finley Takes His Art Outside At Frieze Los Angeles

Kohshin Finley

At Frieze Los Angeles this year, Kohshin Finley will debut a new public sculpture on the Santa Monica Airport campus as part of Body & Soul, curated by Art Production Fund. The presentation, which runs from February 26 through March 1, is free and open to the public, extending the energy of the fair beyond the tent and into the surrounding landscape.

The original commission, titled The Piano Player, features a series of large-scale stoneware vessels set within shadow box shelving. Installed outdoors, the work is designed to be encountered from multiple vantage points. Finley understood that showing outside required a different mindset as opposed to presenting work inside a gallery.

“You have to worry about the logistics of people coming up to it and touching it,” he explained. “This thing is going to be open to people on the street day and night.” The artist’s awareness of the atmosphere shaped the scale and structure of the piece, because it had to withstand the elements and hold its own in an active public space. For Finley, the challenge of adapting his art to its surroundings became part of the creative process. Rather than shrinking from the unfamiliar terrain, he leaned into it, reframing the commission as an opportunity to expand how his work lives in the world.

The Los Angeles native grew up visiting the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, long before Frieze transformed the airport campus into an annual art destination. Naturally, being able to showcase his work in his hometown carries personal significance. “Ever since I graduated long ago from Otis College of Art and Design, my goal was to always show here in L.A.,” he said. Studio practice can be isolating, and much of Finley’s time is spent alone refining ideas. Public presentations allow him to share his vision with family, friends, and the broader community that shaped him.

While Finley is widely recognized as a figure painter, his relationship with clay began during the first year of the pandemic. His wife encouraged him to take a ceramics class as a creative release. At the time, he was hesitant, because painting had defined his career. Yes, clay felt unfamiliar, but it also served as an opportunity to help shift his perspective. Creators, create, as they say.

“There was something so special about the feeling of getting a ball of clay, making a bowl and collaborating with the earth and nature that’s in this ball of clay to make something new,” he said. Over the past six years, Finley has immersed himself in the material, studying its history and testing its limits. Clay offered him a tactile dialogue with the earth, one that connected him to lineages far older than contemporary art fairs.

As a Black and Mexican artist, Finley speaks about ceramics as an inherited language. He sees deep histories of working with earth on both sides of his heritage, and remains mindful of the continuity embedded in the process. “Thousands of years of ceramics are still made in the same way,” he said.

The Piano Player marks Finley’s third presentation at Frieze Los Angeles, and his first outdoor installation at the fair. As a student of his craft, he is particularly interested in how audiences who may not typically attend art events respond to the work. The Body & Soul section creates a bridge, placing major commissions in accessible spaces. For the artist, having openness is always important.

“I think there’s some real communal magic that happens about it,” he said of Frieze week in Los Angeles. “So yeah, I’m super interested to just see how people interact with it, see what the community calls into it, see how people respond to it and what that all looks like.”