Exclusive: The Black Art Empowerment Summit Returns To Los Angeles — “It’s A Movement”

The Black Art Empowerment Summit, presented by Art Melanated and NICE CROWD.

In a city overflowing with art fairs and festivals, there’s one gathering that serves as a call to community. The Black Art Empowerment Summit (BAES), which debuted to a sold-out crowd last year, is returning to Los Angeles on February 28, 2026. Hosted at the W Hollywood Hotel and presented by Art Melanated in partnership with NICE CROWD, the summit is carving out a space where Black creativity is celebrated.

Launched in 2024 by Sol and Jennia Fredrique Aponte, the summit was born from a desire to create a space where artists of color can thrive beyond traditional gallery walls. The couple’s mission extends well past exhibition: they’re committed to reshaping what art ownership can look like. Their collaboration with Jeff and Nicole Friday of NICE CROWD, best known for the American Black Film Festival, has helped give the summit both reach and resonance.

“The response to last year’s summit made one thing clear—our community is hungry for this kind of convening,” said Sol and Jennia Fredrique Aponte, founders of Art Melanated. “BAES is where the art world comes together to learn, to connect, and to imagine what’s next. It’s not just about participating in the art market, it’s about shaping it and ensuring artists and collectors are at the center of the cultural and economic conversations that drive the future.”

This year’s program will expand on the foundation laid at its debut. Four curated panels will spotlight topics like the business of art, the future of collecting, and the role of Black creativity in shaping cultural legacy. A networking lunch and a public exhibition will give attendees the chance to connect directly with artists, curators, and collectors. The addition of an Emerging Artist Competition—sponsored by the Art in Black Foundation—will provide national recognition and cash awards to rising talent, with winning works featured during the summit itself. Submissions are open through November 21, 2025.

“BAES is more than an event—it’s a movement,” said Jeff and Nicole Friday. “Our aim is to create a consistent platform where Black artists can be recognized, supported, and connected with opportunities. This summit is not only about celebrating creativity—it’s about ensuring those interested in the business of art have access to the information, networks, and resources they need to sustain long-term careers.”

Set to be held during Frieze Los Angeles, this event is quickly positioning itself as more than just another event on the calendar. It’s a movement designed to amplify voices, build networks, and create tangible opportunities for Black artists at every stage of their careers. Whether you’re a seasoned collector, an emerging painter, or simply art-curious, the summit offers a rare space where inspiration meets action.

Tickets for the Black Art Empowerment Summit can be purchased here.