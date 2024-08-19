Antwaun Sargent Curates A Provocative Exploration Of Black History And Identity With ‘Social Abstraction’

Cameron Welch, ‘The Golden Thread,’ 2024. Photo Credit: Maris Hutchinson. Courtesy of Gagosian.

When Gagosian opened its doors in Beverly Hills almost 30 years ago, the gallery aimed to strengthen its global influence within the art industry. Since then, the establishment has housed the works of Derrick Adams, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Pablo Picasso, among others. Now, viewers can experience Social Abstraction, an exhibition that explores memory, identity, politics, and history through the works of many of today’s seminal Black artists.

Curated by author, editor, and visionary Antwaun Sargent, this group show features pieces from Kevin Beasley, Theaster Gates, Lauren Halsey, and Amanda Williams, just to name a few. It also contains an eclectic array of materials used to craft pieces that blur the lines between figuration and abstraction. These materials carry deep conceptual and cultural significance, transforming shapes into landscapes, cityscapes, and additional narratives. For Sargent, the exhibition serves as not only a display of beautiful art, but a celebration of the artists themselves.

Artwork, floor, left to right: Theaster Gates, Kahlil Robert Irving; wall, left to right: Cy Gavin, Cameron Welch, Amanda Williams. Photo Credit: Jeff McLane

“I’ve known many of these artists since the very beginning of my career, since I was in my early twenties, and they were in their early twenties,” Sargent tells ESSENCE. “To see their concerns, studio practices, and their art sort of expand in the ways that they have over the last decade or so has really just been a real gift as someone who, as a writer and a curator who’s followed their work, but also as a friend who has come to know them through their work. So to be able to link back up with them at this stage in their career and at this stage in my career has been amazing.”

Along with Social Abstraction being a showcase of contemporary abstract art as a vehicle for exploring socially conscious themes, it is only the first iteration of the exhibition. The second part is set to open in Hong Kong on September 10 with the same list of artists; each of which have large bodies of work, giving next month’s show the look and feel of a new exhibition. “These artists have really expansive practices,” the 2023 Lucie Award honoree says. “So we’re presenting different things from these artists in that particular show, again, to expand the audience and to expand the conversation around these artists and their ideas.”

Sargent, known for his keen eye and commitment to elevating Black voices in the art world, also incorporated the medium of dance during the opening evening of the exhibition. The special performance was choreographed by Kyle Abraham, whose work responds to the themes presented in Social Abstraction. Sargent sees this as a vital extension of the dialogue created by the artworks, further enriching the viewer’s experience.

Donovan Reed performs in front of Rick Lowe’s ‘Cavity Remains,’ 2024.

“We’re always trying to expand notions around what art is, and build links between the visual arts and the other sort of artistic forms,” the notable writer explains. “I thought that with these sort of group shows, it really is about rooting visual art in sort of a larger cultural context. And then also thinking about parallels and thinking about how artists from different media or mediums are sort thinking about these questions.” In putting together an exhibition that blends so many forms of fine art, it also brings together people of different interests and concentrations, something that is intentional for Sargent, because the chief aim is to create connections that extend past the walls of galleries and museums, wherever they may be.

“I’m interested in making sure that dialogue doesn’t just happen between the artworks, but the artists are in conversation,” Sargent states. “I really believe that as artists, the more artists we have in conversation who are thinking alongside each other, a deeper and richer engagement we can all have as a culture that consumes art.”

Social Abstraction is on view now at Gagosian Beverly Hills through August 30, 2024.