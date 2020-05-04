Trendy Handbags For Mom That Won’t Break The Bank

Watching new handbag trends emerge, resurge and evolve just may be one of the most fun aspects of fashion.

From Cult Gaia’s signature cage bag to Jacquemus’s cult-favorite Le Chiquito to the infamous Bottega Veneta pouch now updated with a chunky chain, last year’s It bags seem to have shaped this season’s look as well. The mini bag keeps getting smaller, while simultaneously on the runway, brands like Gabriela Hearst, Hermes and Lanvin asked, “How big can we go?” Fresh takes like asymmetrically shaped top handles have arrived right alongside the resurgence of classic styles like the bucket bag.

The best thing about 2020 spring handbags is the wide range of shape, size and color options, making them a perfect start for Mother’s Day shopping. Whether Mom is looking to replace her staple errand bag or to hop on the season’s most experimental trends, she’ll love these ten chic yet affordable options.